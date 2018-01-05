Luna wears coat MSGM. Imaan wears gilet Hermès. Dress Pringle. Gloves The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Ropes (around waist) stylist’s own. Earrings Balenciaga.
chasing suburban dreams with luna b and imaan hammam
Jan 5 2018, 2:25pm
Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, suburbia never looked so fashion.
Luna wears coat MSGM. Imaan wears gilet Hermès. Dress Pringle. Gloves The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Ropes (around waist) stylist’s own. Earrings Balenciaga.
This article originally appeared in The Sounding Off Issue, no. 350, Winter 2017.
Credits
Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch
Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois
Hair Jawara at Bryant Artists using TIGI. Make-up Nami Yoshida at Bryant Artists using NARS. Nail technician (for Imaan only) Ama Quashie at CLM. Photography assistance Jack Day. Styling assistance Bojana Kozarevic, Alexandra Bickerdike and Louis Prier-Tisdall. Models Luna Bijl at Premier. Imaan Hammam at DNA.