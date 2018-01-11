troye sivan pays tribute to michael jackson in his new "my my my!" video

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

My My My! What have we here? It's beautiful Troye Sivan with a wind machine, a white vest, and some serious moves. Shot in a heavy monochrome by Lorde and The Weeknd collaborator Grant Singer, the video for Troye’s feel-good single is packed full of topless male models lurking in dark club corners, and a feeling of liberation usually only achieved by a big night out/playing Robyn’s "Dancing on My Own" obscenely loud on repeat. “'My My My!' is a song of liberation, freedom, and love,” Troye says. “Throw all inhibition to the wind, be present in your body, love wholeheartedly, move the way you’ve always wanted to, and dance the way you feel, hopefully even to this song!”

Out now, the single is taken from the 22-year-old’s next album — a follow up to his chart-topping, gold-certified (over 1.5 million copies sold worldwide) 2015 debut Blue Neighborhood — which is due this spring on Polydor. In other news, young Sivan just got made the face of Valentino’s new campaign. So fit. So fashion.