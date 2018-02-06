j.w. anderson wants your photos for his next campaign

Photography Jason Lloyd Evans

Fashion photography has entered an interesting era. Ad campaigns feel more democratized, less polished, and like they’re created with Instagram in mind. Case in point: Kanye West forgoing a runway show entirely for Yeezy Season 6 and releasing his lookbook on Instagram. The photos? Staged “paparazzi-style” shots of Kim Kardashian strutting around Calabasas, performing errands. Meanwhile, teenage photographers living outside the traditional fashion capitals — like Belgium-based David Uzochukwu — are shooting for big brands. Now, J.W. Anderson is allowing anyone — yes, anyone — to submit photos for its next campaign. In the announcement, the Grindr-loving brand gives no rules, no guidelines, no themes. It simply wants good photography from creatives aged 18-30.

“Fundamentally, it is about talent giving a chance to talent,” Jonathan Anderson says in an official press release. “It really feels like the right way to find imagery,” he explains further. “We have taken a chance on image-makers in the past, and we decided to do it in an even bigger way this time.”

J.W. Anderson has repeatedly teamed up with today’s leading fashion photographers — especially queer ones. The brand collaborated with i-D photographer, Alasdair Mclellan, last year. The brand released a series of posters and t-shirts featuring Alasdair’s iconic nude portraits of clean-shaven boys. It felt like a queer ode to manhood. The brand also has a bookshop, selling legendary, photo-heavy publications like Playboy and The Face.

If you’re interested in potentially creating one of the most buzzed-about campaigns, here are the details. The brand is asking photographers to submit six original images of the “here and now, wherever you are… people, landscapes, objects, everything.” A jury led by Jonathan will decide who scores a contract to shoot the brand’s fall/winter 18 campaign (and earn close to $7,000). If that wasn’t good enough, your work will also be featured in an exhibition hosted by J.W. Anderson. So it doesn’t matter if it’s your fancy DSLR or your iPhone — here’s your chance. Get out there and start snapping.

You can complete your application for J.W. Anderson’s Your Picture/ Our Future competition here.