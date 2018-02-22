here’s how gucci made those instantly iconic severed heads

Images courtesy Gucci

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

“My job is to invent possibilities,” Alessandro Michele explained backstage in the moments after presenting Gucci fall/winter 18. “We are all hybrids. It is something we have to cultivate and take care of on a daily basis.” Building on last season’s "creation is a poetic act" statement, Alessandro Michele suggested that his role as a designer was akin to that of a surgeon — the act of cutting, splicing, and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.

As he cut, copied, and pasted the latest collage of his latest Gucci pluriverse, he sought the assistance of Rome-based visual and special effects company Makinarium to push the realms of possibility to their very limits. The result were sci-fi film ready props and headline-grabbing props that screamed the collections message throughout: “we can decide to become who we are!”

Whether you’re a wannabe Daenerys Targaryen and long to cradle your own baby dragon or fancy yourself so much that your own face is your next must-have accessory, Michele collaborated with the geniuses at Makinarium to demonstrate that anything is possible. Follow us behind-the-scenes and find out just how they did it.

Credits

Images courtesy Gucci

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.