sandy liang takes her feminine designs to the next level

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

There is little need to introduce Sandy Liang, the downtown designer breathing new life into New York’s fashion scene, her fans a varied, hip crowd from Mission Chinese chef Danny Bowien to Brie Larsen. Liang continues to find inspiration in her neighborhood of the Lower East Side, with nods to its culture even down to the Vans that models wore down the runway. For spring/summer '20, she invited her family and close friends to mark her first-ever full runway show.

In her most expansive collection yet, Liang reimagined her signature girly, yet often unisex silhouettes, in a newly grown up way. Pink gingham skirts are topped with matching garters and floor length neon dresses are entirely sheer. There are tiny iridescent swing dresses that hit high above the knee and skintight printed numbers, in addition to dip-dyed denim and graphic tees for men, but really for all. Hair and makeup looks were inspired by Sharon Tate’s inimitable wedding glamour, with silver eyeliner and precious hair bows, adding a sultry, yet dark 60s twist to the collection.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

While the Sandy Liang girl is all grown up now, she still thinks about her youth and days gone by. This can be seen in Liang’s new jewelry collection, inspired by miniature Polly Pockets and the fantastical Sailor Moon. Tiny pink hearts with rhinestones take the form of charm necklaces, earrings, hair clips, a gorgeous cuff, and a ring. Not only were the pieces worn down the runway by all the models, but they filled glass vitrines in the spacious penthouse where she showed her collection, alongside miniature toys and pink Chanel purses

“There’s a sadness associated with nostalgia because you’re growing up and it’s no longer real. Even finding Polly Pocket things and displaying them, it doesn’t feel the same and that part of your life is obviously over, but you still look to it," Liang said backstage after the show. "I love looking into the future and designing newness, but I also love looking to the past. In so many ways, that’s the only truth we have.”

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.

Photo by Mitchell Sams.