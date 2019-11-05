watch lana del rey and ben gibbard perform ‘i will follow you into the dark’

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images.

Lana Del Rey has been serenading crowds around the country with ballads from her latest album Norman Fucking Rockwell!. While touring across America, the pop star has made guest performances a key part of the show, surprising audiences with icons like Chris Isaak and Joan Baez.



Last night, the tour made a stop at Denver’s Bellco Theatre, where Lana was joined on stage by Australian singer Julia Jacklin for a duet of Jacklin’s track “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You.” But the performance of the night came after Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, who played a solo set to open the night, also joined her on stage. The two performed an oh so beautiful and heartbreaking rendition of “I Will Follow You Into The Dark" from the indie rock band’s 2005 album Plans. Warning: simply watching the following video of the performance might end in tears or send you running to the nearest Hot Topic.

Just last week My Chemical Romance announced their comeback in the form of a reunion show (on December 20 in LA), which sold out almost immediately, and earlier this summer Hawthorne Heights released the Dads of Sad EP, featuring covers of Kacey Musgraves' “Butterflies” and Billie Eilish’s “8.” We’ve never been more certain that the emo renaissance is upon us. And from the bottom of our cold black hearts, we stan.