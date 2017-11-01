lana del rey is retiring "cola" because of harvey weinstein

Photography Scott Trindle [i-D The Winter Warm Up Issue, No. 316, 2011]

Harvey Weinstein now appears to have ruined a perfectly good Lana Dey Rey song. Last month it was revealed that Del Rey's 2012 track "Cola" — formerly best known for the lyric "My pussy tastes like Pepsi Cola" — contained a reference to Weinstein.

The line "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds" was officially, according to Page Six, changed to "Ah he's in the sky with diamonds," after Weinstein flipped out about being name-checked. The outlet also claimed the lyric was ironic. "She rebuffed him, she had a boyfriend," said a source. The two met in 2012 and worked together on Tim Burton's 2014 film Big Eyes.

Del Rey initially refused to comment on the rumors (though TMZ claimed that "a source close to" the artist said the song wasn't linked to Weinstein). But in an interview with MTV News, Del Rey has confirmed, "When I wrote that song, I suppose I had like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind." And in light of the sexual assault allegations brought against Weinstein, she's officially retiring the track. Del Rey will no longer perform "Cola" live.

"I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure," Del Rey said. "I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that. Obviously I don't feel comfortable with it now."

"Cola" isn't the only thing Del Rey has laid to rest in light of current events. Ahead of her Lust for Life tour over summer, Del Rey announced she would be chilling on the American flag visuals, citing another famous man who has been accused of sexual assault: U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It's certainly uncomfortable," she told Pitchfork about romanticizing America in 2017. "I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos. I'm not going to have the American flag waving while I'm singing 'Born to Die.' It's not going to happen." She has also stopped singing a controversial "Ultraviolence" lyric that referenced domestic violence.

So if you were looking for an excuse to drop cash on that epic L.A. to the Moon tour, you now have three of them.

