celebrating the best of azzedine alaïa in i-D

Photography Simon Harris, Fashion Director Edward Enninful, The Hot Beach Issue, no. 288, June 2008.

Photography Willy Vanderperre, styling Olivier Rizzo, The Couples Issue, no. 279, August 2007.

Photography Alasdair McLellan Fashion Director Edward Enninful, The Wild Women Do Issue, no. 274, March 2007.

Photography Emma Summerton, styling Erika Kurihara. The Upbeat Issue, no. 264, March 2006.

Photography Emma Summerton, styling Erika Kurihara. The Upbeat Issue, no. 264, March 2006.

Photography Emma Summerton. Fashion Director Edward Enninful. The Wealth Issue, no. 269, September 2006.

Photography Alastair Mclellan. Fashion director Edward Enninful. The Gods Gift Issue, 293. Nov 2008

Photography Sølve Sundsbø, Styling Edward Enninful, The Best of British Issue, no. 297, March 2009.

Photography Daniel Jackson Styling Marie Chaix. The Head, Shoulders Knees and Toes Issue, No. 307, Summer 2010

Photography Nick Knight. Fashion director Edward Enninful. The 30th Birthday Issue, no. 308, Pre-Fall 2008.

Photography David Bailey Styling Charlotte Stockade. The Back To The Future Issue, No. 310, Winter 2010.

