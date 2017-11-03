jordan peele is making a “twilight zone” reboot

Jordan Peele is a busy man. The multihyphenate has announced a slew of projects since the breakout success of Get Out, including a show about a nazi hunter, a film about a black KKK member, and an HBO series set in Jim Crow America. Now Peele is revisiting the classics. His company, Monkeypaw Productions, will produce a reboot of the classic anthology series The Twilight Zone, The Hollywood Reporter has announced.

It sometimes feels like we're living in The Twilight Zone in 2017, so now's a better time than any to revive the genre-defining show. We can only imagine the modern socio-political bent Peele and writer Marco Ramirez (Marvel's The Punisher) will bring to the eerie franchise. Because, as Get Out illustrated to the masses, horror has a unique way of illuminating the uglier nuances of our contemporary experiences.

There's no word yet on how involved Peele will be with this new project or when we can expect it. What we do know is that the show will most likely air on CBS's new streaming service, which recently found success with its premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. We are also fairly certain that Peele's Twilight Zone will be nothing like that weird reboot UPN made in 2002, which featured Forest Whitaker wearing a suit so oversized that even Demna Gvasalia would say "too far."