grimes and azealia banks subpoenaed over elon musk’s 420 tweet

Remember when Elon Musk allegedly got really high (he “got into weed cuz of me” and is “super entertained by 420,” Grimes supposedly texted Azealia Banks) and he tweeted a bad weed joke about taking Tesla private for $420 a share? And then, Azealia Banks claimed that Musk was actually on acid and later freaked out because he didn’t have the funding to take Tesla private? Well, the boundless drama from this one weekend in August may see it’s day in court. Following the infamous tweet, the SEC sued Musk for misleading investors, and according to Business Insider, a California court granted a motion to subpoena both Grimes and Banks (as well as Business Insider, The New York Times, and Gizmodo, who reported the entire fiasco), ordering them to preserve any evidence — including tweets, texts, and Instagram posts, about the case.

According to Banks, she spent the entire weekend at Musk’s apartment, where she was presumably working on new music with his girlfriend Grimes. Banks, however, insists that the couple really just wanted to have a threesome with her. She also said it was like “an episode of Get Out.” Musk of course, claimed he’s never met Banks. Perhaps the most memorable moment, was when Banks documented the entire thing on her Instagram story, calling Grimes a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy methhead-junkie,” and Musk a “beta male who took steroids and got hairplugs to convince himself he was alpha.” There were then some questionable encrypted texts that surfaced, allegedly between Banks and Grimes, about Musk’s “fake made up accent” and “giant dick.” Wild stuff. Grimes, Banks, and Musk, have not commented on this news, presumably because they too, can’t really remember what happened that weekend.