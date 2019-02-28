the jonas brothers reunion is officially happening

Photo via Instagram.

Whether you choose to remember the Jonas Brothers as angsty teens literally breaking out of “an empty room,” with their rock and roll get ups (and Kevin’s sideburns) in the video for “Hold On,” or as the stars of Disney Channel’s Original Movie Camp Rock, things are about to change. Fans are finally getting the moment they’ve all been waiting for — a Jonas Brothers reunion. Nick, Joe, and Kevin will be releasing a single called “Sucker” tonight at midnight EST, making this the band’s first new music in six years.

The Jonas Brothers have been quite busy in the meantime, with Nick releasing solo music and of course, marrying Priyanka Chopra, Joe fronting DNCE, and Kevin having kids and starting a real estate development company. Evidently, they’re making up for lost time — in addition to tweeting “We’re baaaccckkkk…” and “More to come…” the Jonas Brothers will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden, next Monday through Thursday to perform together and participate in Carpool Karaoke.

The important part of this announcement is, of course, the brightly colored florals the Jonas Brothers sport on the “Sucker” cover, from Prabal Gurung’s latest collection. “So stoked that our first menswear collection is on my fav brothers,” the designer tweeted. “I am over the moon.”