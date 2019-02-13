daily horoscopes: february 13, 2019

A Gemini Moon introduces a scattered energy to the day, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for some clarity and direction to help you survive hump day.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your passion may cause you to get ahead of yourself, today. Desire may come and go. Dedication to something through any season is what is needed to keep anything with longevity alive. What does it look like for you to dedicate yourself to something? What attributes does a project or person need to have for you to want to commit yourself to it? Sort these things out so you can center yourself and be confident about where you should invest your energy.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

If you’ve been burying yourself in your work to avoid issues at home (in any sense of the word), you may be confronted with the very things you’ve been dodging, today. Let the discomfort play out. Know that if you don’t address these things now, they may fester and become even bigger issues for you in the future. Practice listening and allowing things to be what they are, sans expectation or projection, and everything will unfold in your best interest.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

It may be a good time for a solo day to map out your projects, reflect on the last couple of weeks and find the source of any anxiety or pressure that has been pushing on you, lately. You’re undergoing some sort of shift, right now. If you can take the day to let it move through you, do it. Take things slow and release any expectation of where you “should” be. You’ll get to exactly where you’re supposed to in time.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You may not be thinking so clearly, today. Avoid making any major decisions that would lock you in or out of something for the long-term. If you act out of scarcity now, that is what you will continue to create for yourself. Slow down and feel your feelings, but don’t make too big a move in any direction before you feel your decision resonates with the kind of lifestyle and mindset you continuously aspire to have, instead of the one that you acquired through trauma or fear.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your emotions are all over the place, today, and it will be easy for you to speak (as always) but hard for you to say what you actually want people to hear from you and act on. Avoid situations that encourage reckless behavior, gossip, or comparison. It will be easy for you to project or blame your issues on other people or external circumstances, but don’t give in. Today is not the day.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It may feel like there is an indescribable heaviness that you’re carrying with you, today. Don’t take it on as a burden. Instead, use it as a reason not to take anything extra on or worry about anyone but yourself. You usually convince yourself that you are able to shoulder other people’s loads, but it will debilitate you to try and do this, now. Focus on what you want to get out of the day and leave anything that isn’t in service of that vision alone.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Try your best to find something inspirational in everyone around you, today. Jealousy has never served you and never will. Once you are able to find fuel in other’s success and ways of being in the world, you become an endless well of ideas, drive, and compassion. Continue to return to this idea and practice, today, and see what comes of it.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may find it hard to clearly articulate your needs in any given situation, today. Just know that there is no rush. Take as many breaths and breaks as you need. Write about it and ramble into voice notes on your phone if you need to, but whatever you do, don’t become frustrated, impatient, or angry with yourself. You’re only human, Virgo, and that’s all we expect you to be.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your only task for today is to find peace of mind. You’ve been on the self-work train while trying to manage your work and social life and the exhaustion will settle in soon if you don’t find someplace quiet to decompress and just be. Find a garden, spa, forest, beach, etc, to take respite in or create a space for yourself where you see fit and feel no guilt or shame about leaving everything else on pause.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The pressure you’re feeling is pressure you have put on yourself. People only expect what you have given them consistently. The tight ship you run with no room for error will sink fast if you don’t give yourself space to breathe and practice saying “no.” Practice honoring your limits, today, and let go of how people will react, because that’s not your problem.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When you catch yourself judging people, today, ask yourself why you’re doing it. What about that person, their circumstance, attitude, etc, is a reflection of something in you? Empathy and compassion will always get you further than empty criticism. Use your thoughts and words to uplift yourself and those around you, and be humble about where you’ve elevated yourself to. We all have to start somewhere and help each other to the top from where we’re at.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It may be a struggle to remain consistent and locked into the monotonous, today. Instead of going through the motions, follow your curiosity when it comes to deciding what to do next. Let yourself explore within set time constraints instead of spending all of your time trying to tackle a torturous task. If you want to get things “done,” today, you’ll have to get creative, so embrace the journey.