the petition to cancel brexit has hit one million signatures in record-breaking time

Photography Christopher Bethell

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

After Theresa May tried to hypnotise us like the Demon Headmaster yesterday -- with a speech about how she's on our side and that we were the ones who really wanted Brexit -- it turns out that we actually really don't? Well at the very least a million of us don't. At the time of writing that's the number of people who have signed a Change.org petition posted on the UK Government and Parliament website asking the government to cancel Brexit and remain in the EU by revoking Article 50. And it's only going up.

Or at least, it was. The number of sign-ups for the petition, which was originally posted back in February, has been so vast (nearly 2000 people a minute earlier!) that the website appears to have crashed.

Not surprisingly, a quick click on the petition map earlier showed that the majority of the signatures are coming from the locations that voted to remain. Even less surprisingly, pro-Brexit Tories have dismissed the petition with their usual knowing sneer, as Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told MPs that the number of signatures needs to match the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the EU in 2016's referendum to be taken seriously.

So what are you waiting for? Get your mum, uncle, nan and dog to sign the damned thing! If it's still down keep refreshing like you're trying to get Glasto tickets! Maybe even do a tweet about it with the #RevokeA50Now hashtag! We only need 16.4 million signatures to save us...

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.