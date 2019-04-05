rihanna and donald glover’s film might premiere at coachella

Last year, it came to our attention that Rihanna and Donald Glover were filming a special secret project in Cuba. Fans thought it might be a music video, but when the trailer for Guava Island aired at Childish Gambino’s PHAROS festival in New Zealand, it put rumors to rest. Lucky for us, it appears Rih and D will play the perfect couple in the Hiro Murai-directed film, which also stars Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. So, when exactly can we see this film?

According to Pitchfork, dedicated fans have pointed out some mysterious Spotify ads that seem to suggest a release is coming soon. In fact, very soon. The ad reads “Saturday Night April 13,” and is soundtracked by Glover singing. The streaming service’s Rap Caviar playlist, which you can get to by clicking the ad, is also currently “presented by Guava Island.”

It just so happens that Childish Gambino is set to take the stage for his headline set at Coachella, on Saturday April 13. Could Guava Island really premiere in full that night? Will Rihanna join Childish Gambino on stage? What is the movie even about? We have so many questions. Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the trailer, recorded by a dutiful fan at PHAROS festival, below.