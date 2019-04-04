daily horoscopes: april 4, 2019

Everyone is working on offense, today, and things could get messy.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for some tips on how to be fiery and assertive without creating unnecessary conflict or drama.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You are known for speaking what’s on your mind as soon as you think of it, but you might want to take an extra pause for perspective, today. Ask yourself: will what I am about to say empower me and the person I am talking to? Am I saying it out of pain or anger? Is what I have to say constructive or destructive? Then, make the decision to either hold your tongue, change your delivery, or speak your truth, accordingly.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Beware of when you’re being aggressively stubborn, today. You are being asked to move, grow, and change, at this time and your refusal to do so will only cause you more pain than necessary. Instead of digging your heels in deeper to what is comfortable and safe, be willing to take a step in the direction you’re being nudged in, whether it be in work, relationships, etc. The shift is coming regardless, Taurus, make it easier on yourself and lean in.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Remember that being “right” is subjective. You can stand behind your own convictions and opinions of the world ‘til death, but it won’t help you evolve any faster. Today, entertain the idea of being “wrong.” Let yourself be open to other people’s perspectives on things you thought you knew best. Actively seek out things that challenge your point of view. This will either help you feel more confident about the perspective you came in with, or re-think your stance entirely. Either outcome is a beautiful thing.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You cannot make someone “better” or force them to receive your love or care. If you’ve been feeling tempted to try and love, teach, or care for someone out of where they are, what they think, or how they treat themselves or others, take a step back. The only person you can “control” or always steer in the right direction is yourself. Offer the advice, care, and commitment you want to give so badly back to you. If someone isn’t ready to receive, the only thing you can do is lead by example.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Resist the urge to get a bunch of feedback and affirmation from outside sources on whatever you’re currently working on, today. Sometimes, working under the radar and/or in silence has the most affirming impact on you and your creations. The process of trusting yourself and your intuition on how to do things and what looks or sounds best is lifelong, but let yourself surrender fully to this process and cross the bridge of letting people in on what you’re creating later.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be very careful about how you project your own insecurities and personal lessons you are learning onto other people, today. You may be feeling extra sensitive and protective of yourself and where you’re at in your life right now. Don’t let this turn into combativeness or unnecessary confrontation. When you’re feeling sensitive or uncertain of other’s intentions, try to communicate to clarify or take space to re-group.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Supporting you and helping you get what you need is what the people you’re in relationships with signed up to do for you. When was the last time you asked somebody to help you out or just listen to you? No matter how “fine” you think you are, there is always room to grow, feel, and be better. Use the relationships in your life as spaces to stabilize yourself and gain new perspective. People can only show up as much as you let them.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The world is waiting on you to make a move, Scorpio. Knowing you, you have done the research, preparation, measurements, calculations, and all of the rest of what is needed in order to gear up for the next big thing. Now, it is just time to start running. Know that you can always slow down or stop if it stops resonating with you, but that’s never a reason not to start. You’ve got this, and you know it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Aim to understand and connect with the people around you, today. This doesn’t mean you have to entertain behavior that hurts you or be best friends with anyone. This just means that you extend people compassion for their humanness and then decide how to respond to or whether to separate yourself from them or that situation. There are infinite opportunities to get your needs met, and you don’t have to settle, but being able to recognize the difference between “settling” and writing someone off too soon is the goal, here.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s time to get real serious about your self-care and the things you use to help you recharge and decompress. This is where all of your energy comes from. Start by just noticing how what you do in your downtime makes you feel. Do the foods you eat, shows you watch, people you hang out with actually make you feel good and full? Or do they further deplete you, or help you escape for a little bit but you come back to your work just as stressed? Take a hard, close look and be willing to make changes according to what you find.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Whatever current idea you are working on, see how you can expand it to include other people. How could you do more or reach more people if you allowed others to help you and add their own magic to the process? Is this bigger, bolder version of your vision something that makes you excited or stressed? If it’s the latter, pinpoint why and if you would be able to use this as an opportunity to work through discomfort. Sometimes, the more hands on deck, the more expensive something is, but decide what that actually looks like for yourself.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It will be very easy to drop into a scarcity mindset, today, and make a mile long to-do list in response. Take a moment to recognize all that you have, instead. Make a gratitude list and recognize that your needs have been and always will be met. Remind yourself of how capable you are and how full your life is with both things that you need and things that you want. Try and figure out where this rush to some “finish line” or safe place is coming from and breathe through it instead of scrambling trying to “fix” something that isn’t broken.