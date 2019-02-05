Still from United Skates.

United Skates

As part of the Pure Nonfiction series at IFC, the HBO documentary United Skates will be featured, along with a Q&A with director Tina Brown. Equal parts history lesson and political investigation, the film tells the story of the African American roller-rink community. The rink has served as an incubator for a radical blend of skating and unique dance talents, and has seen performance’s by hip hop acts like Dr. Dre, N.W.A., and Queen Latifah. Despite forced closures of many rinks, the directors travel cross country to tell the story of black rink owners and observe the real art of skating.

On February 5, at 7:30 p.m. at IFC.

Ilana Glazer and Friends

If you’re mourning the inescapable end of Broad City, now in its final season, definitely catch Ilana Glazer’s comedy show in Gowanus this week. Thankfully though, the dynamic duo isn’t going anywhere — Ilana and Abbi will remain producing partners on a number of Comedy Central shows. “I want to get the next generation of talent going. Like, Broad City is so fucking good, but we did it, and now we have other skills,” Ilana told Variety. “Women need to be in more decision-making positions, and now we are.” Cheers to that.

On February 6 and 7, at Littlefield.

Women in Horror

McNally Jackson bookstore brings together some of the most acclaimed female figures in the horror genre, for a dose of spooky after dark. Carrie Laben, Zin E. Rocklyn, Sonya Taaffe, Fiona Maeve Geist, and Farah Rose Smith will participate in a horror literature, art, and diversity panel, including a number of readings. Taaffe “reads dead languages and tells living stories,” while Smith’s multimedia work “focuses on the Gothic, Decadent, and Surreal,” so ghost stories abound.

On February 7, at 7:30 p.m. at McNally Jackson Williamsburg.

Nickolas Muray (American, born Hungary, 1892–1965). Frida in New York, 1946; printed 2006. Carbon pigment print, image: 14 x 11 in. (35.6 x 27.9 cm). Brooklyn Museum; Emily Winthrop Miles Fund, 2010.80. Photo by Nickolas Muray, © Nickolas Muray Photo Archive. (Photo: Brooklyn Museum)

“Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving”

This week, the Brooklyn Museum will open the largest U.S. exhibition on Frida Kahlo in the last ten years, and the first to display a special collection of her clothing and personal mementos. These items were stored in Casa Azul, to be kept private until 15 years after her husband Diego Rivera’s death, and bring new meaning to the accompanying paintings, drawings, and photographs. “The objects shed new light on how Kahlo crafted her appearance and shaped her personal and public identity to reflect her cultural heritage and political beliefs, while also addressing and incorporating her physical disabilities,” they say.

On February 8, at the Brooklyn Museum.

Sharon Van Etten

The Brooklyn-based musician debuted a new sound on her fifth album, Remind Me Tomorrow, released just last month, and while Sharon Van Etten’s currently touring the heck out of it, there’s a chance to catch her in New York before it’s too late! Sharon’s new music is heavily inspired by Nick Cave and also reflects her journey — in love and as a new mother — all the while acting on Netflix’s The OA. “I love the slow build — that’s what I do,” she says in a recent New York Times profile. “But I found that I was more drawn to the darkness and the driven synths and the syncopated beats.” Sign us up.

On February 9, at Beacon Theatre.