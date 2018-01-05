looks like we could get more than one 'call me by your name' sequel

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Given how quickly the world fell in love with the critically acclaimed Call Me by Your Name last year, it makes sense that the appetite for more of Oliver and Elio’s life together is big. And it turns out we might get just that, as director Luca Guadagnino has hinted that the film could be turned into a series of movies, exploring what happened after the end of the original story.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Luca hinted that he’d be interested in directing more films from the Call Me by Your Name universe. “These characters are so fantastic,” he said. “I want to know what happens to them.” Same.

Luca explained that the last 40 pages of the original Call Me by Your Name, the 2007 novel by André Aciman on which the movie is based, explores 20 years in the lives of Oliver and Elio, giving him plenty of material for followups.

He explained: “I thought, maybe it’s not a question of sequel, it’s a question of chronicling everyone in this film. I think seeing these characters growing in the bodies of these actors will be quite fantastic.”

Given that the film has already been nominated for three Golden Globes, more CMBYN is obviously a great idea. Five more films immediately, please.