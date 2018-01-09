our capsule collection hits the airwaves

JME

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

What’s black and white and beautiful all over? The new collection of i-D clothing. It’s graced the backs of Jazelle, Jorja Smith, Charles Jeffrey, Binx Walton, the entire i-D office — now it’s your turn to get your hands on the line (don’t worry, it’s machine washable).

Charles Jeffrey

There’s two different hoodies to get you through this bleak, eternal winter. There’s a short sleeve T-shirt for when you crank your heating up to full blast, and a long sleeve T-shirt for the in-between. There’s a tote bag for you to take to the supermarket for all your groceries, because you’re an environmentally friendly human who doesn’t use plastic bags and wants to look good doing it.

Jorja Smith. Photography Thurstan Redding.

The collection is limited edition, and when it’s gone, it’s gone. So get in quick, before it flies off the cyberspace shelves or we pile on ten more layers before braving the great, cold outdoors. Don’t say we’re not good to you.