our capsule collection hits the airwaves
It’s graced the backs of Jazelle, Jorja Smith, Charles Jeffrey, Binx Walton, and the entire i-D office — now it’s your turn.
JME
This article was originally published by i-D UK.
What’s black and white and beautiful all over? The new collection of i-D clothing. It’s graced the backs of Jazelle, Jorja Smith, Charles Jeffrey, Binx Walton, the entire i-D office — now it’s your turn to get your hands on the line (don’t worry, it’s machine washable).
There’s two different hoodies to get you through this bleak, eternal winter. There’s a short sleeve T-shirt for when you crank your heating up to full blast, and a long sleeve T-shirt for the in-between. There’s a tote bag for you to take to the supermarket for all your groceries, because you’re an environmentally friendly human who doesn’t use plastic bags and wants to look good doing it.
The collection is limited edition, and when it’s gone, it’s gone. So get in quick, before it flies off the cyberspace shelves or we pile on ten more layers before braving the great, cold outdoors. Don’t say we’re not good to you.