exclusive: see all the gucci pre-fall menswear looks

Photography Peter Schlesinger

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Photographed by American artist Peter Schlesinger, the backdrop for the Gucci pre-fall 18 menswear collection is Alessandro Michele's homage to iconic filmmaker Dario Argento. Drawing on the darkly atmospheric visions created by the Italian director in his celebrated films, the setting for the clothes includes locales featured in Inferno and The Bird With The Crystal Plumage.

The master of eclecticism, Alessandro has once again managed to combine more with more in a way that defies expectation. Pastel sweaters and patchwork jeans; tough Americana sportswear with cute patterned socks; classic tailoring is twisted in Michele's kitsch meets nerd meets baroque stylings.

Also previewed here are the Gucci x Major League Baseball pieces, first seen in the pre-fall 18 womenswear collection. The collaboration will include several of MLB’s historic clubs, extending into apparel and accessories in the fall/ winter 18/19 collection.