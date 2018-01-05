watch dream wife become fembots in new animated dystopian music video

Courtesy of Dream Wife

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

It’s official. London band Dream Wife will be releasing its Blondie-and Bikini Kill-inspired self-titled debut album on January 26 via Lucky Number. Featuring all your favorite existing tracks by the girls — including one that just got blessed with a dark and beautifully animated music video for "Hey! Heartbreaker." And we’ve got our eye on the very cool limited-edition blood splattered version of the vinyl.

The wives are about to start making their way through a seemingly endless list of tour dates that will take them to NYC, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, and back to the UK. But before that, the girls are embodying a badass robot band to perform Annie Mac’s new Hottest Record, " Hey! Heartbreaker." Enslaved in the sleazy Bar Lolita somewhere downtown in a dystopian near-future, Rakel, Alice, and Bella start a robot revolution. With direction and animation from the band's friend Joe Prytherch, aka Mason London, aka the ex-Boiler Room art guy, the girls are really on to a great thing here.

“We've never worked with an animator before so working with Joe on this video was exciting, it was great to put trust in someone and their craft and allow them to interpret what you do in your craft. It's been an exchange,” Dream Wife told us. “The video is a world in and of itself; Prytherch's blend of action and minute detail mirrors our civilization in dystopian future; recognizable in some ways, twisted in others. It’s uncanny to watch these mechanical, parallel versions of ourselves rock out and then break out. We like to think that in another reality those robot versions of ourselves are continuing their adventures; perhaps in the forest, perhaps plotting for a robot revolution, perhaps playing wild, secret rock shows to other robots.”