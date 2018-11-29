daily horoscopes: november 29, 2018

If you’re feeling emotional, today, you’re not alone.

The Moon is in quite a few tense relationships, right now, that are affecting us all.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to deal.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The magic of today can only be accessed by patience and true understanding of your limits. There is no reason to push yourself further than absolutely necessary. If it doesn’t come with ease, it shouldn’t be your move-at least for now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Try to keep an open mind, today. When you disagree with someone is often when you can learn the most about yourself. See every confrontation as a lesson and don’t let your ego get in the way of you trying to connect to with others.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It can be difficult to ask for what you want when it feels like there is so much at stake in the acquisition of your desire. Know that whatever is meant for you, is meant for you, and you’ll be fine either way.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Stating your feelings to others when you don’t know what the reaction will be can be a difficult task, but this fact shouldn’t keep you from doing it. Be honest and allow the interaction to play out as it will. Your only job is to be true to yourself.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Everyday activities may feel more charged than usual. Give yourself extra time to complete them and try to make everything as fun and enjoyable as you can manage. The quality of your day is built on these small moments so just aim to make the most out of what you’ve got.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s okay to be passionate about something, but it is also okay for people not to care the way you do about it. Make sure your actions reflect that there is space for both, or today could end in heartbreak for you and the people around you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may feel a deep urge to want to belong somewhere, today. Find whatever that space or state is for you that makes you feel seen and appreciated for who you are. You’ll only be able to do your best work from there.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If interactions become emotional for you, today, it may be best to step away before further discussion. Attempting to communicate how you feel while you feel it can be a big feat and escalate things more quickly. State your need for space and time so that you can give yourself what you need to face the situation.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Self-love may be a more difficult task than usual, today. Have compassion for where you’re at and accept your process as it is. There’s no rush to get anywhere specific. Don’t put pressure on yourself you wouldn’t expect of anyone else.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you can, take some time to be alone, today. There is a lot going on and the Moon is in your sign which means it will be best to take it easy and lay as low as feels comfortable for you. There will always be time to be productive. It’s OK to rest.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some important messages may come through via your intuition, today. It is important that you practice as much stillness as possible in order to listen. Make sure not to compare your inner guidance to what other people might say or think. Practice just listening and see what happens.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s hard to manage your mood when you are around other people, and it will be especially hard, today. Do what you need to do to take care of yourself. Step away, set boundaries, and communicate your feelings as often as you can to make sure those around you know how to support if necessary.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.