sotheby’s is auctioning a complete collection of supreme skate decks

Photo courtesy of Sotheby's.

Since 1998, Supreme has released 248 unique skateboard decks. For the first time, ever a complete collection, assembled over the last 20 years collector by Ryan Fuller, is being auctioned off by Sotheby’s. The impressive archive not only serves as a historic document, charting Supreme’s evolution, but it’s also a testament to the streetwear brands’ influence and intersection with the art world.

Among the highlights, of which there are many, are a set of five decks that collectively depict Leonardo DaVinci’s The Last Supper (2002), a set of three inspired by Jeff Koons’ Monkey Train (2006), the difficult to acquire Dan Colen set (2003), and another trio featuring George Condo’s portraits (2010). “That’s a set that I’ll definitely buy again, after auctioning the entire collection. I gotta have those,” Fuller says. Other artist estate collaborations include pieces with Ryan McGinness, Nate Lowman, Damien Hirst, KAWS, and Takashi Murakami.

Monogrammed Louis Vuitton decks from 2000, that were recalled as the fashion house threatened to sue over copyright infringement, and those from 2017’s Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection make for some of the rarest and most coveted items. See the entirety of the truly rad collection in the video below.