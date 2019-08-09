7 of chloë​ sevigny's most iconic outfits

There's a reason Chloë Sevigny was dubbed the "coolest girl in the world" nearly 30 years ago. Her effortless style caught the eye of Sassy's fashion editor Andrea Linett as just 17-years-old. Since then, Sevigny has been an enduring fixture in New York's downtown cool kid culture. The "it girl" has modeled for brands from Marc Jacobs to Louis Vuitton and acted in cult film classics from Kids to Gummo.

In honor of Sevigny’s creative influence that has permeated both time and industries alike, i-D takes a look at some of her most iconic style moments:

Kids, 1995

In one of her earliest roles, Chloë Sevigny starred in the 1995 film Kids directed by Larry Clark and written by a teenage Harmony Korine. Interestingly enough, Sevigny had met Korine while hanging out in Washington Square Park when she was just a senior in high school—the two became close friends and collaborators soon after. In the film, Sevigny played Jennie, whose ringer tees, floral shift dresses, and faded jeans were the pinnacle of 90s alt fashion.

Miu Miu Runway, 2018

Known for her eclectic style and unique look, Sevigny has become a must-have model for countless designers including Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Vivenne Westwood, and Simone Rocha. Last year she walked for Miu Miu as part of its Resort 2019 collection. This, however, was not the first time that Sevigny and the fashion house have worked together, Sevigny has collaborated with the Miu Miu since 1996, when she first appeared in an ad campaign for the colorful Italian brand.

Gummo, 1997

Sevigny worked once again with screenwriter and friend Harmony Korine when she was cast as Dot in his 1997 art film Gummo. The movie follows a group of lower middle-class kids who live in Xenia, a small town in America’s Midwest ravaged by tornadoes. It gives viewers an uncomfortable glimpse into how they navigate their tragic reality. Disturbing plotlines aside, Sevigny’s bleached eyebrows, white cutoffs, and leopard leotards particularly stand out among the film's sea of thrift store denim, sleeveless shirts, heavy metal tees, and frock blouses. Sevigny actually styled her fellow actors and is credited as the film’s costume designer.

Modeling for X-Girl, 1990s

In the mid-90s Sevigny modeled for, X-Girl, the downtown NYC fashion brand designed by stylist Daisy von Furth and Sonic Youth band member, Kim Gordon. The label was a subsidiary of the Beastie Boys’ line, X-Large, and featured logo ringer tops, baseball tees, and mod dresses. Sevigny’s most iconic moment with the brand though may have been when she walked in their guerilla-style NYFW show wearing an X-Girl wedding dress. The event, which drew a crowd including the likes of Ione Skye and Thurston Moore, took place on a sidewalk in Soho and was produced by Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze. In 2018, Sevigny reprised her role as brand muse when the label came out with a 90s-inspired collection.

Photo by Say Cheese!/GC Images

Street Style

Black patent leather coats, extremely oversized blazers, layered jackets, pinstriped short suits, milkmaid dresses—Sevigny can be found around town in outfits that would make any Depop girl drool. Easily crowned the queen of street style (after all, it is what got her noticed to begin with) Sevigny even penned a retrospective book on her style, simply titled Chloë Sevigny, in 2015.

Party Monster, 2003

In 2003 Sevigny acted alongside Macauley Culkin, Marilyn Manson, and Seth Green in a drama film titled Party Monster. The picture, which was based on the 1999 clubland memoir Disco Bloodbath, took a closer look at Manhattan’s underground club scene and the personalities that existed within it. Sevigny played Gitzy and stole the show with her fur-trimmed jackets, babydoll dresses and cartoonish clubwear—which all makes more sense once you realize Heatherette’s Richie Rich was the film’s costume designer.

The Dead Don’t Die premiere, 2019

Sevigny’s connection to Marc Jacobs goes back to 1993, when Sevigny was senior in high school and starred in a Sonic Youth's music video for "Sugar Kane" shot in Marc Jacobs’ NYC showroom. Fast forward a 26 years and Sevigny can be seen wearing a minidress/gown hybrid from the designer’s 2019 collection to the red carpet premiere of The Dead Don’t Die. Sevigny joined Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and Steve Buscemi in zombie comedy directed by Jim Jarmusch.