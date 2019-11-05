watch kate moss sing your favourite christmas carols

If there’s an undisputed Queen of Christmas, it’s Mariah Carey. Every November 1st, she wakes from her year-long hibernation and raises her sleepy head as “All I Want for Christmas” begins to play. It’s truly her time to shine and no-one will stand in her way. Right? Wrong! There’s a new ascendant festive queen, and her name is Katherine Ann Moss. That blood-curdling shriek you can hear in the distance? That’s Mariah, trashing her mansion upon hearing this news.

The iconic model (and repeat i-D cover star) fronts Coach’s new “Wonder for All” campaign, released in time for the 2019 holiday season. The campaign -- which also stars Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion (in her first ever fashion campaign!), as well as Spike and Tonya Lee -- is set during an impromptu Christmas party at a brownstone apartment in New York. Your office holiday bash could never.

Photographed by Juergen Teller, the “Wonder for All” campaign encapsulates the inclusive spirit of the festive season in New York, and the spirit of coming together that — after all — is the true meaning of the holidays. The campaign also introduces Coach’s new Horse and Carriage collection, the style first developed all the way back in the 1950s. Worn by Kate Moss, the new collection reimagines the iconic Horse and Carriage motif as a cool, colourful pattern for bags and ready-to-wear.

In addition to Juergen’s imagery, Coach have also released a series of short films written and directed by Bunny Kinney. Featuring Spike and Tonya Lee, model and actress Cami Morrone, Season 8 winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Bob the Drag Queen, and writer, actor and producer Ben Sinclair, as well as special appearances by the Shahidi family and the Newark Boys Choir, the films are the festive binge-watches you never knew you needed.

Our personal favourite though, is an accompanying BTS video, which features an adorable Kate singing Christmas carols and laughing as she mucks up her lines. A relatable festive queen! Watch the full clip below and accept the fact that yes, it’s finally time to start getting excited for the Holidays, you Scrooge.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.