ysl beauty launched their new fragrance libre with dua lipa last night

Back in June, Dua Lipa joined the illustrious line-up of YSL ambassadors (such as Zoë Kravitz and Kaia Gerber), as the newest face of the brand’s Beauté fragrance. And she celebrated with one hell of a party.

“She is pop music’s bold new voice. She is a dreamer and a doer. She is a cultural definer. She is a fashion icon,” YSL said of their collaboration with the popstar. “She can be powerful and hyper-feminine. Ultra-cool and burning up. Because she embodies today’s liberated, no-compromise, write-your-own-rules YSL woman. Because her fierce brand of freedom and sensuality expresses the fiery legacy of Yves Saint Laurent.”

Dua revealed also revealed on Instagram that she had a small role in choosing the final scent. The result is LIBRE. Grown in France and Morocco, the fragrance has notes of orange blossom and lavender, and toes the line between feminine and masculine, according to the brand. Hence the orange blossom and lavender arrangements all over the launch party at London’s Somerset House last night.

With music courtesy of DJ Buck Betty and a special live performance from the Grammy award-winning artist herself -- including a cover of the Rolling Stones “I Am Free” (!) the party closed London Fashion Week with a bang. Guests included Anwar Hadid, Kaya Scodelario and many more.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.