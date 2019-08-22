watch lana del rey’s ‘fuck it i love you’ and ‘the greatest’ double video

Photo via YouTube.

If your week, like ours, has been unbelievably slow and colored by the unbearable humidity that’s descended upon the city in these last weeks of summer, have we got news for you. Sweet, sweet release comes in the form of Lana Del Rey’s latest music — two new songs “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest” as a double video. The tracks are off her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell! out August 30.

The scene is set amongst the palm trees in California, naturally, as “Fuck It I Love You” opens, and we see Lana contemplatively painting and surfing in the waves. Though what’s perhaps more eye-catching is her lime green eyeliner, pigtails, and Venice (bitch!) jacket. In “The Greatest” Lana serenades us from a fishing boat called “Wipeout,” singing “The culture is lit and if this is it I had a ball/ but I guess that I’m burned out after all.” Suffice to say if this ship is going down, then we’re going down with it.