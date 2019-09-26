rihanna casually dropped an entire fenty collection in the middle of paris fashion week

Whether Saint Laurent’s Eiffel Tower light show, Leon Dame’s strut at Maison Margiela, or the runway return of Christian Lacroix at Dries van Noten, Paris Fashion Week SS20 has already offered what feels like a season’s worth of viral stunts -- and we’re only four days in.

Not one to be outdone, Rihanna has stepped up to the competition. As if stealing the show during New York Fashion Week with her titanic Savage x Fenty show weren’t enough, she’s now only gone and jolted Paris with the unannounced drop of an entire new Fenty collection. Casj.

The 14-look edit, unveiled in a lookbook (a big green sustainability tick for you RiRi!), offers a subversive riff on corporate Americana. Pinstripe suits and tailored white shirts are #proportionised with exaggerated shoulders and nipped waists, in keeping the LVMH-backed brand’s now-staple silhouette. Split-hemmed trousers offer a peek of the “Power Point” pump, assumedly enabling the wearer to cut through the masculine energy of any boardroom with unabashed boss-bitch energy.

It’s not all about the office, though. Plaid-print coat-dresses, graphic tees, and denim pieces offer something for those eager to shake off their corporate obligations come 5pm on a Friday.

Tempted? Well, ever one to buck industry standards, Rih won’t keep you waiting till next March to fritter away the coins you worked so hard for: the entire collection is available to buy now via Fenty.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.