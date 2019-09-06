Lil Nas X’s Panini video is here

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Lil Nas X is trading the Old Town Road for the intergalactic highway. In his new “Panini” video, the cute-as-a-button Atlantan straps on his cyborg suit in a Blade Runner-esque sci-fi metropolis.

In a pitch-perfect example of Gen-Z synergy, the video’s co-lead is 17-year-old actress Skai Jackson, meme queen and sometime Azealia Banks arch-nemesis. Wandering the city at night, she’s constantly confronted by Lil Nas X, cheerily performing with robot dancers amidst hologram ads for Tik Tok, Fiat, Beats By Dre, Uber and, um, a debit card called Acorns. Even an aeroplane (complete with fluorescent bisexual lighting) offers no escape.

“Panini” has level of product placement that makes Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” look like an exercise in the art of restraint. But all the advertising seems to be done with a knowing -- dare we say Warholian -- wink. Lil Nas X is clearly poking fun at his own summer-dominating ubiquity, in the latest turn for an artist who’s become accustomed to challenging convention. We just hope that Beats By Dre cheque doesn’t bounce.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.