rina sawayama made us an international women’s day playlist

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

We asked future-of-pop Rina Sawayama to curate a playlist of her favorite women in music. “This is just a selection of the female artists I'm loving for IWD.” she told us. “Sending love and gratitude to all the women around the world today. We fight the fight every single day,” she added on Instagram with an adorable photograph of baby Rina on a boat alongside her sister and mom.

Knowing the importance of putting yourself first, the playlist opens with Rina’s incredible "Ordinary Superstar," also the opening song of her eponymous 2017 mini album. It continues with the soundtrack to her teenage years Utada Hikaru, as well as artists like Hayley Kiyoko, her beloved Mariah Carey, Princess Nokia, Syd, Britney, PJ Harvey, SZA, not one but two Knowles sisters, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and loads loads loads more. HAPPY IWD, femme-identifiers! Stick this on!