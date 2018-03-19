these are apparently the scariest films on netflix

Raw, image via Youtube

The beauty of Netflix is that you can watch great films from the confines of bed, and also that they can track your every viewing habit and regurgitate it as fascinating data. Which, in the wake of the Guardian’s latest expose on the alt-right mining our personal information via Facebook, may seem a bit terrifying. But, you can blot out that fear with another -- by watching the unnerving films Netflix’s latest report is about. The streaming juggernaut has just released a list of horrors that people typically could only make it part way through before they switched them off to presumably call their mum and demand she stay on the line while they pushed furniture against every door in their flat.

Question is: How do they know people switched it off because they were scared? How do they know they didn’t hit exit because they suddenly realized that the film was just crap? After all, The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence is on the list. According to Forbes, Netflix says that if viewers really didn’t like the films, they would have tuned out a lot earlier. Which may be overestimating the taste of our sordid Sunday selves, but we’ll take it. Although good taste clearly isn’t the objective when it comes to horrors, especially when you consider the fact that Cabin Fever is on the list — a film with the lofty Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0%.

Below is the complete list of films and their trailers for your viewing, uh, pleasure?



Cabin Fever, 2016. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 0%





Carnage Park, 2016. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 61%





México Bárbaro, 2014. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 60%





The Conjuring, 2013. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 86%





The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence, 2011. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 30%

The Void, 2016. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 75%







Jeruzalem, 2015. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 59%







Piranha, 2010. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 74%





Raw, 2016. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 90%





Teeth, 2007. Rotten Tomatoes rating -- 80%



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.