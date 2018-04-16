beyoncé is giving scholarships to four lucky black students

Photography Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé paid Historically Black Colleges and Universities the ultimate tribute at Coachella Saturday night. She called on over 200 dancers and musicians to stage a pop-infused black homecoming. Elaborate shout-and-calls were turned into sketches, complex choreography including drums, trumpets, and snares was executed, oh, and everyone on stage was a person of color. Now, Beyoncé is expanding on her appreciation of HBCUs by creating a new scholarship fund for black students. The Queen’s new Homecoming Scholars Awards Program will give out $25,000 scholarships to students at Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman. One winner will be selected from each school, Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Initiative announced Monday morning.

"We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, said in a statement. "We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students."

This is not the first time Beyoncé has helped underrepresented voices succeed in academia. Last year, she established the Formation Scholars Program to help young women pursue their artistic passions.

Want to apply? The Homecoming Scholars Program is open to all students at the four universities, regardless of gender. Applicants must have and maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher and the four winners will be announced this summer.