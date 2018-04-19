you can now work in prince’s paisley park mansion

If you’re looking for a change of career, and you love Prince, purple or peculiar architecture, then today is your lucky day. Ever since he passed away in 2016, Prince’s iconic Paisley Park estate in his beloved Minneapolis has become a permanent museum dedicated to his music and life. And now the museum is looking for an archives supervisor to overlook maintenance of their archives, which include his guitars, costumes and an urn containing his ashes, naturally.

The job opening was posted online last week, and lists duties including “actively work[ing] in the care, catalog, storage and preservation of all artifacts and archival materials”, along with maintaining the archival system, locating and retrieving other Prince themed artifacts to loan and display, and “ensure the integrity of the exhibitions are maintained at all times”. We’re sure the late musician would expect nothing less.

Obviously, as the job post states “some knowledge of Prince is helpful”, so this is a perfect job for unemployed Prince fans able to commute to Minneapolis every day. If that’s you (lucky!), then you can apply via the Paisley Park official website, or email your application to jobs@officialpaisleypark.com.

Good luck!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.