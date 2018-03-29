put your groceries in these $1,000 balenciaga totes

Ssense

As creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia has seemingly strived to add a dash of luxury to running errands. Last year, he transformed the Ikea bag from a laundry day necessity into a $3,000 must-have accessory. Demna has now turned his eye to the totes you see every environmentally conscious hipster carrying inside Whole Foods. Balenciaga has released two $1,000 shopping totes, available online. They’re made out of calfskin leather, so your groceries definitely won’t rip through them during the walk home.

Demna is not the first fashion designer to glean inspiration from the grocery store. Karl Lagerfeld staged a gigantic mock Chanel supermarché for the brand’s fall/winter 14 show. Models walked down the aisles while wearing Chanel’s iconic tweed fabrics. Oh, and a blinged-out, $12,000 shopping basket was featured. Jeremy Scott, on the other hand, has paid tribute to the products sold inside grocery stores. His Moschino designs have frequently been inspired by designs found on the packaging of cereal boxes and snacks.

At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if a shopping cart became the next hot accessory.