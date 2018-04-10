it's a teenage riot: kaia gerber fronts the new fashion rebels issue of i-D

Lulu wears coat and top Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Jacket stylist's studio. Jeans vintage Levi's from What Goes Around Comes Around NYC.
Kaia wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Mathilde wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Natalie wears jacket vintage from What Goes Around Comes Around NYC. Jacket R13. T-shirt AG Jeans. Skirt Balenciaga. Socks Labour & Wait. Shoes Salomon.
Naomi wears jacket R13. Jumper and jeans Napapijri. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Socks Labour & Wait.
Mathilde wears all clothing Louis Vuitton.
Kaia wears top, jeans and hat Gucci.
Credits
Photography Mario Sorrenti Fashion director Alastair McKimm
Hair Recine at The Wall Group using Rodin. Mak-up Frank B at The Wall Group. Nail technician Alicia Torello at The Wall Group using Zoya. Photography assistance Kotaro Kawashima and Javier Villegas. Digital technician Johnny Vicari. Styling assistance Desiree Adedje and Maggie Holladay. Hair assistance Kabuto Okuzawa. Make-up assistance Mariko Arai. Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCasting. Models Kaia Gerber and Naomi Chin Wing at IMG. Mathilde Henning at Women. Natalie Ogg at Ford. Lulu Tenney at The Lions. Xie Chaoyu at Elite.