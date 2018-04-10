it's a teenage riot: kaia gerber fronts the new fashion rebels issue of i-D

Left: Kaia wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Right: Jacket and skirts Sacai. T-shirt AG Jeans. Bracelet stylist's studio. Socks Labour & Wait.

This article originally appeared in i-D's The New Fashion Rebels Issue, no. 352, Summer 2018.

Kaia wears jacket Isabel Marant. Jumper and jeans Balenciaga. T-shirt vintage from kellycole.com. Earrings (worn throughout) stylist's studio.

Mathilde wears top Jil Sander. Skirt vintage Junya Watanabe from Resurrection vintage. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello. Socks Labour & Wait. Shoes Salomon.

Natalie wears cardigan Miu Miu.

Xie wears T-shirt vintage kellycole.com. Hat stylist's studio.

Kaia wears jacket and skirts Sacai. T-shirt AG Jeans. Bracelet stylist's studio. Socks Labour & Wait.

Mathilde wears top and jeans R13. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes Salomon.

Kaia wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Natalie wears coat and jeans Balenciaga. Jumper Napapijri. T-shirt model's own.

LuLu wears jumper Balenciaga.

Naomi wears jumper Isabel Marant.

Mathilde wears jumper Joseph. Jeans R13. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Xie wears top Veronique Leroy. Jeans Louis Vuitton. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Natalie wears jumper Balenciaga. Jeans Stella McCartney. Socks Labour & Wait. Shoes Salomon.

Lulu wears coat and top Calvin Klein 205W39NYC. Jacket stylist's studio. Jeans vintage Levi's from What Goes Around Comes Around NYC.

Kaia wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Mathilde wears all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Natalie wears jacket vintage from What Goes Around Comes Around NYC. Jacket R13. T-shirt AG Jeans. Skirt Balenciaga. Socks Labour & Wait. Shoes Salomon.

Naomi wears jacket R13. Jumper and jeans Napapijri. Belt Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Socks Labour & Wait.

Mathilde wears all clothing Louis Vuitton.

Kaia wears top, jeans and hat Gucci.

Credits

Photography Mario Sorrenti

Fashion director Alastair McKimm

Hair Recine at The Wall Group using Rodin. Mak-up Frank B at The Wall Group. Nail technician Alicia Torello at The Wall Group using Zoya. Photography assistance Kotaro Kawashima and Javier Villegas. Digital technician Johnny Vicari. Styling assistance Desiree Adedje and Maggie Holladay. Hair assistance Kabuto Okuzawa. Make-up assistance Mariko Arai. Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCasting. Models Kaia Gerber and Naomi Chin Wing at IMG. Mathilde Henning at Women. Natalie Ogg at Ford. Lulu Tenney at The Lions. Xie Chaoyu at Elite.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.