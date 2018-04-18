you may not know her name, but you’ve definitely regrammed gab bois’s pics

Photography Gab Bois

The negative (although unfounded) connotations of ‘only child syndrome’ are well known. However, as a recent study in China has suggested, those who grow up without siblings actually tend to be more creative. Montreal-based artist @gabbois grew up an only child, and her Instagram is testament to professor Jiang Qiu’s theory. “Everyone was always saying how I must have been bored to death as a child, having to play on my own, but on the contrary, spending a lot of time by myself helped me develop different spheres of creativity that I still use every day.”



As a kid, Gab spent a lot of time exploring the concept of spirituality with her father. “I remember the both of us digging graves for goldfish and birds,” she says. “These graves became tiny cemeteries that we would decorate with leaves and rocks. This is the first memory I have of trying to make something aesthetically pleasing and was a way to honor these creatures that I loved so much.”

Fast-forward to the here and now, and Gab is one of the most regrammed artists on the internet. Although she’s not always credited — a phenomenon that leaves her feeling helpless. Trippy and surreal, her close-up images of pierced body parts (usually her own), found objects and peculiar food combos will leave you feeling deeply confused but also desperate for more. The internet is a fickle mistress. Think g-strings made from cheese strings, peanut butter and iPhone sandwiches, cookies made from cotton wool pads and shoes made out of syringes — you name it, she’s thought of it.

“I like to get inspired by subjects that I know and have experienced,” she says. “I work with parts of my everyday life because it’s the only way that it feels relevant. I mostly create for myself because a lot of my images have memories and meanings attached to them. It’s a very selfish process. If my followers and viewers relate to my images, then all the better. But there’s no specific reaction I’m aiming for.” With over 130K followers, she seems to be doing something right. But where’s it all going? “I don’t really think that I’m trying to do anything in particular really,” she says modestly. “I look at my Instagram as kind of a mood board and it’s just a way for me to put my thoughts into images. The goal would be to eventually monetise this follower base and get into the world of advertising and content creation.” Someone in advertising, please get this girl a job.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.