exclusive: opening ceremony updates the iconic reebok pump

Photography Tyler Mitchell.

Photography Tyler Mitchell.

Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon still owns a pair of the very first Reebok Pumps ever released. "I wore them to death," he says of the inflatable kicks that took Dee Brown flying blind to '91 Dunk Contest victory. The iconic red, yellow, and black colorway Leon bought a decade later didn't receive quite so much air time, so to speak. "I found them too precious to wear," says Leon. "They are still in the box!"

Photography Tyler Mitchell.

Fashion has been on a vintage Pump bender for a minute now. Earlier this year, Vetements hooked up with Reebok on a graffitied version of the InstaPump Fury, and in September, the brand divided the internet with a distressed "lost property" take on the same retro style. Opening Ceremony's Reebok collab is likely to be more of a crowd pleaser. It's a psychedelic knit version of Reebok's slip-on Pump Supreme, the streamlined younger sibling of the InstaPump Fury. The sneaker features breathable jacquard uppers, Reebok's time-tested Pump technology, and OC's signature block letter logo stamped on the tongue tab and soles. Oh, and cool matching socks.

Photography Tyler Mitchell.

"To me the Pump represents innovation in footwear which is something I have always appreciated," says Leon. "The style and innovation in this model still works today, and more than 30 years later so it represents the best parts of modern design." OC has tapped i-D contributor Tyler Mitchell to shoot the shoe on his own stylish buddies. Check out his portraits exclusively on i-D and cop your new pair of Pumps on Opening Ceremony's website this Thursday.