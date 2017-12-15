streetwear renaissance man blondey mccoy wants you do do exactly what you want in 2018

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

It could have been a bad end to the year for streetwear renaissance man Blondey McCoy. He'd been skateboarding in New York when he fell and broke his wrist. Thankfully, fellow boarder Mark Gonzales was there to visit him in hospital, bringing four different flavors of Snapple, a hot chocolate, and some hastily uploaded footage of the fall under his arm to cheer him up.

You see, tumble aside, Blondey is on a roll. Not content with being a pro-skater for Adidas and Palace and a muse to photographer Alasdair McLellan — who shot him for the cover of i-D when he was just four years old (or something) — 2017 has seen the prodigious boy about town reveal his debut Thames jewelry line with iconic jeweler Stephen Webster, launch his 5th solo show, Us and Chem, at HENI Gallery in Soho (including a collaboration with OBA Damien Hirst), and generally be very open and honest about his use of art as a form of therapy.

We made a film about the whole thing here, but if you want to know what the young art world agitator has in store for year ahead, then watch below. He’s good, he’s kind, he’s Blondey McCoy. And this is his message for 2018.