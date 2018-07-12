i was busy dreaming 'bout boys

Roc wears tracksuit trousers by Comme des GarНons Homme Plus. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Roc wears denim shirt by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater by Louis Vuitton. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Roc wears shirt, jeans and vintage belt by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater by Louis Vuitton. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Roc wears vintage denim jacket by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater with Peter Saville archive print and silver chain with pendant by Raf Simons. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Roc wears polo-neck sweater and jeans by Louis Vuitton; vintage belt by Levi’s. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Roc wears shirt by Comme des GarНons Homme Plus; polo-neck sweater by Gucci; jeans and vintage belt by Levi’s; vintage denim sailor’s cap. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

[The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Thomas wears sleeveless tracksuit-top and jeans by Martin Margiela. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Credits

Photography by Alasdair McLellan

Styling by Olivier Rizzo

Hair by Luke Hersheson at Julian Watson Agency

Photographic assistance by Ben Tanner

Models: Roc B at Storm; Sam Porter at Models 1; Thomas Didri at Success, Paris