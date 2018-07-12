i was busy dreaming 'bout boys

i-D Staff

Jul 12 2018, 1:37pm

This Thursday, we throw it back to The Beat Issue, No. 233, 2003, when Alasdair McLellan and Olivier Rizzo shot a bunch of steamy boys in smoky rooms. Come on in, you're all invited.

Roc wears tracksuit trousers by Comme des GarНons Homme Plus. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Roc wears denim shirt by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater by Louis Vuitton. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Roc wears shirt, jeans and vintage belt by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater by Louis Vuitton. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Roc wears vintage denim jacket by Levi’s; polo-neck sweater with Peter Saville archive print and silver chain with pendant by Raf Simons. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Roc wears polo-neck sweater and jeans by Louis Vuitton; vintage belt by Levi’s. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Roc wears shirt by Comme des GarНons Homme Plus; polo-neck sweater by Gucci; jeans and vintage belt by Levi’s; vintage denim sailor’s cap. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
[The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]
Thomas wears sleeveless tracksuit-top and jeans by Martin Margiela. [The Beat Issue, No. 233, July 2003]

Credits

Photography by Alasdair McLellan
Styling by Olivier Rizzo
Hair by Luke Hersheson at Julian Watson Agency
Photographic assistance by Ben Tanner
Models: Roc B at Storm; Sam Porter at Models 1; Thomas Didri at Success, Paris

