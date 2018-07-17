dapper dan and gucci just dropped their latest collection

Photography Ari Marcopoulos, images courtesy of Gucci

Dapper Dan was the original copy-cat. Back in the 80s and 90s, the Harlem outfitter dressed the likes of Bobby Brown, LL Cool J, and Salt-N-Pepa in fake luxury logos. At a time when luxury houses only catered to predominantly white, wealthy upper classes, Dan was giving these brands new audiences and new life. And while they subsequently sued him so much he had to close down his business, things have now come full circle, in a series of collaborations with luxury giant, Gucci.

The pairing’s latest venture features an Ari Marcopoulos shot campaign -- in the Harlem streets where Dan made his name -- as well as all the gold leather, tracksuits and late 80s fits you could possibly want. There’s even a knit that takes inspiration from a Dapper Dan custom car interior. Start saving now (or, you know, be like Dan and just make your own).