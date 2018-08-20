thoughts on kanye west’s wedding slides and suit combo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attended the wedding of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward in Miami over the weekend. There isn’t much more to this story than what you now know. Kanye West. A suit. Slides. Yeezy footwear meets unconventional dressing in a unholy matrimony of Kanye power moves. But it’s not so much what he wore as how he wore it that’s left the good people of the internet all shook. The Yeezy Season 6 slides were considerably too small for Kanye's feet, most likely rendering him unbalanced, uncomfortable and unable to bust out an electric slide on the dance floor. Why?

Kanye West is, famously, a US 12. I think we're potentially looking at a pair a good two to three sizes too small here. One would imagine that, given it’s his namesake brand, it wouldn’t be too hard to get hold of the right fit. So was this simply another a shrewd marketing campaign cooked up in deepest depths of Calabasas; another performance from Kanye that practically begs incredulous column writers to publish news story after news story, each linking to the Yeezy site, where one could purchase the very pair? Or did he simply spoil his last pair wearing them into the ocean?

Who knows, who cares? Dying for their art -- the look feels vaguely reminiscent of the time a pregnant Kim squashed her swollen feet into perspex Yeezy heels and sent many into a similar meltdown. Whatever next!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.