Introducing... Rihannazine

Few figures epitomise the power of womanhood, entrepreneurship and creativity like Rihanna does. Over the course of her career, the artist, designer and musician has formed a blueprint for boundary-pushing growth, finessing her craft so immaculately that billion-dollar industries will bend to her will. In a time when the word is applied all too liberally, she is a true trailblazer in everything she lends herself to, and that reverberates outwards to the wider world. Her loyal fans and followers are some of the most fervent you'll find.

What better person then, to help paint a progressive picture of our culture? This is Rihannazine, a special project that combines the creative mantras of Riri and i-D. In celebration of her ceaseless reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music, and our own 40th anniversary, we've collaborated to produce a one-off limited edition of the magazine co-curated by Rihanna herself.



It champions the people reshaping wider culture across the worlds of fashion, art, cinema, music and activism. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Lena Waithe, Alexa Demie to Paloma Elsesser, and Adwoa Aboah to Yolanda Renee King offer up their manifestos for the decade ahead.

"For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture," Rihanna says of the project. "It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism – creating a more inclusive and diverse future."

Explore the world of 'Rihannazine' digitally here, or order your limited edition print copy (no. 01, 2020) here.

Rihanna wears all clothing by Fenty.

Poncho and trousers Vetements. Dress Melitta Baumeister. Jewellery (worn throughout) model’s own. Shoes Fenty.

Jacket Balenciaga. Dress Melitta Baumeister.

Shirt and trousers Rick Owens. Bikini top Jade Swim (worn underneath).

Shirt Rick Owens. Bikini top Jade Swim (worn underneath). Sunglasses Fenty.

All clothing Vetements.

