daily horoscopes: january 24, 2018

The Moon is in Libra, today, but don’t let it’s fickle nature cause you to second-guess yourself.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to get some advice on how to power through today feeling balanced and clear.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You could do a million things, but that doesn't mean you should. Try your best to stay out of your head and your fantasies, today. There are real, concrete things on the table that you need to address and move through before you busy yourself with something else. Figure out what will keep your excitement and momentum up for the duration of what you’ve committed to, for now, so you remain on track and have something to show for your the work you’re doing now.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Something you’ve been holding onto, some secret or idea that has lived only in your mind until now, may need to come to light, today. The journey of growth you are embarking on requires full honesty and devotion, which means working through anything that may potentially hold you back. Journal it out, confide in a friend or therapist, just don’t try to push down whatever wants to bubble to the surface.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your working towards something big, Aries, and it’s going to take some time. Stop comparing your progress to others or you’ll always feel inadequate. Embrace the journey of the slow-climb in its entirety; waiting, strategizing, consistent effort, and all. You’ll be limited in the depth and impact of what you can achieve until you do.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your daily routine may feel quite heavy and monotonous, today, if you don’t find some way to make it emotionally resonant. Introduce free-writing, meditation, breathwork, or some other practice of presence and release into your day. The more you turn the routine aspects of your life into moments of solace, the more you have to give when to the strenuous and demanding efforts in your life.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Your most important job, today, is to avoid monotony and apathy. Only engage with things that make you feel alive and fascinated by the world around you. Work on one of your creative projects, or start a new one. Spend time with kids. Explore a place you’ve never been. Just do something that brings you out of your head and ignites your sense of wonder and play.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Ultimate success may be transient, but it is still important to strive for, as it gives your life and time meaning and purpose. While the success of your public life unfolds on its own time, figure out what a successful personal life means to you. What small achievements must your day be made up of? What do your relationships look like? Today is a prime time to sort this out.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Other people’s opinions don’t exist just to change or minimize yours. They exist to challenge you to think about things in new ways and understand why you think what you do. Initiate conversations with people you respect, today, and try to consider their opinions without making them personal or pitting them against your own. It will help you to understand your stance and how you wish to act on it, right now, more than you know.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some sort of purchase or business move made out of scarcity is not going to secure your stability. Really dig into what’s making you feel like you have less than enough, less than you need. The frantic energy is probably coming from what you see other people have that you don’t, but that doesn’t mean you need it (or that they do, either). Whenever you start to feel this, today, make a list of all you have. Take a couple of minutes to soak in gratitude, breathe, and then throw yourself into a task or conversation that reminds you of your abundance.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your inclinations are spot-on, today, but it may feel like people try to convince you otherwise. But are they trying to talk you out of what you feel, or just what you have said you’re going to do about it? Sit on any information you get, today, and let yourself ruminate on the best course of action, as emotions will be running high. By the end of the week, you’ll have a clearer idea of what moves align with your values and you can make them with the intention and foresight they truly need.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re having a hard time understanding where to direct your power. It feels muddled in some way. This feeling is a lesson. Allow yourself to trust in your process, and in your power, even if you don’t know exactly where you’re heading or when you’ll get there. This act of surrender is what will get you to the next level, and give you the insight you need as to how to use your energy more mindfully and strategically when it comes time to really use it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The Eclipses opened you up and ignited your fire to find something new. The time to follow that urge will come, but just focus on tying up any loose ends, for now. You did so much in 2018 and that deserves to be acknowledged, celebrated, and honored properly before you run to the next thing. New processes and projects are exhausting. Use the fuel of your excitement, satisfaction, and gratitude for all you have already accomplished to propel you forward and keep your momentum strong.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are still the in the beginning stages of your new year. If anything isn’t going how you want it to, you have the power to change it. Don’t fall victim to the idea that a “New Year” dictates when you get a fresh start. Each day is a new beginning. Embrace this fact and allow yourself to go all-in on your visions, knowing you can always start again if things don’t unfold as expected.