go big or go home: it’s time to embrace the wide pant

Image Balenciaga.

Over the past few years, we have seen skinny jeans slowly disappearing from the runway. Even Hedi Slimane’s Celine, which we presumed would be a bastion of the skinny silhouette, has gone loose. Tight-fitting slacks had become a staple in almost every man's wardrobe, but the trends for spring prove that times are changing. While the classic rock ‘n’ roll look will never truly die, designers these days are experimenting with a roomier silhouette. Today, the options for men range from retro wide-leg trousers to classic straight-leg jeans to baggy cargo pants, giving dudes more style options than they’ve ever had before. Here’s some of the cuts brands are bringing back in 2019.



Wide-Leg Trousers

Wide-leg pants have been creeping into men’s closets for a minute now. The roomy silhouette is a far cry from the super skinny trousers men have been sporting for years, but that hasn’t stopped them from embracing the retro style. The wide-leg pant, which first gained popularity back in the 1940s swing era, has been revived by brands like Dries Van Noten and Margiela, both known for their experimental explorations of tailoring. Even JNCO tried to get back in on the trend, but we don’t recommend revisiting your favorite pair of middle school jeans.

Baggy Pants

Some designers are taking the wide look one step-further with billowing pants styles reminiscent of the early aughts. Off-White sent a pair of extra-loose jeans down the runway for spring 2019 that would make any 2000s skater boy drool. Others, like Kenzo gave the baggy treatment to nylon pants in bold jewel tones, while Jacquemus presented a pair of baggy cargo pants that look straight out of N*Sync’s closet. This is in contrast to the designer’s tiny, meme-able handbags, which have dominated fashion week coverage with their perfect ridiculousness. Evidently not everything is going big.

Straight-Leg Slacks

The 90s resurgence has been in full-force for years, which means light-wash straight-leg denim has become a staple in menswear. This is not your Dad’s jean however. The classic cut has never really gone out of style, thanks to brands like Levi’s, but designers are reimagining the vintage look for 2019. During Raf Simons, short, but iconic run at Calvin Klein, the designer was a big proponent of the straight-leg style, covering them in bold prints and bright colors, in line with his vision of modern Americana. Other brands, like Louis Vuitton, have offered a preppy take with straight-leg khakis, while cult NY label Bode goes more grungy with colorful patchwork accents.

Boot-Cut Jeans

The recent cowboy craze — for better or for worse — has helped revive the boot-cut style. While the jeans are fitted at the top, they widen from the knee to the ankle to offer plenty of space for a bulky boot — a style originally fashioned after the trousers worn by sailors. While your dad has likely been sporting these jeans for decades, it’s been almost 20 years since we’ve really seen this silhouette taken from the ranch to the runway. But now the flared look is slated to make a comeback — at least it Demna Gvasalia has anything to do with it. The Balenciaga creative director bravely brought the boot-cut into 2019, styling it with oversized flannel shirts and leather trench coats in the brand’s spring lookbook. This is the outrageous fringe of norm-core, and we’re here for it.