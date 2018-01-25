in 2003, i-D asked artists like alexander mcqueen and tracey emin to share images of peace

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Not in Our Name

"The following section is dedication to peace and a future that does not rely on bombs, tanks, and guns to solve the problems of the world. The idea for this project started during Fashion Week in New York, with tanks at Heathrow, helicopters over Manhattan, and peace marches planned across the world for the following Saturday. It seemed that we had to do something; that however small our contribution, we had to stand up and be counted, to lend our voices to the growing consensus of dissent — because the truth is that if we stay silent, it can only be presumed that we acquiesce.

We wanted to be a conduit for creative people internationally who disagree with war. So we sent out the following brief: 'Let us know your views, your message, your image, and your ideas in whatever way you want to. We suggest using a white shirt or T-shirt as a canvas, and would ask you to be photographed with it if you don't mind, but you do not have to.'

The next pages are the voices and images we were given as a result. As always, we feel honored and privileged by the response that we have received."

- Tricia Jones, 2003

Photography Jérome Albertini, styling Miguel Adrover

Miguel Adrover

Joe Casely-Hayford

Tracey Emin

Peace in my Garden and Docket sez Stoppit.

Photography Bill Georgoussis

Sophia Kokosalaki

War is the real enemy.





Alexander McQueen

II faced.

Waris.

Shawn Mortensen

Pauline Takahashi with her mother's melted breakfast bowl from Hiroshima.

Carlo and Sanina Rivetti

Pacifists on show.

Dominique Renson

Silence kills. My voice against war. Cette peinture est ma voix, mon cri, ma résistance, contre la guerre, les massacres, les mutilations, de ce nouveaux siécle Américain.

Bob and Roberta Smith

Lies.

Jun Takahashi

Name: Yusuke 802

Occupation: Invisibleman

Age: 28+alpha

Dries Van Noten

Richard Buckley, photography Matthias Vriens

Francesco Vezzoli, photography Matthias Vriens

Matthew Vriens