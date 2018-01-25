in 2003, i-D asked artists like alexander mcqueen and tracey emin to share images of peace
As we celebrate Peace Week, we throw back to a selection of images from our 2003 Action Issue. Curated by i-D co-founder Tricia Jones, it features some of our best loved contributors and collaborators as they share their ideas and thoughts on peace.
Not in Our Name
"The following section is dedication to peace and a future that does not rely on bombs, tanks, and guns to solve the problems of the world. The idea for this project started during Fashion Week in New York, with tanks at Heathrow, helicopters over Manhattan, and peace marches planned across the world for the following Saturday. It seemed that we had to do something; that however small our contribution, we had to stand up and be counted, to lend our voices to the growing consensus of dissent — because the truth is that if we stay silent, it can only be presumed that we acquiesce.
We wanted to be a conduit for creative people internationally who disagree with war. So we sent out the following brief: 'Let us know your views, your message, your image, and your ideas in whatever way you want to. We suggest using a white shirt or T-shirt as a canvas, and would ask you to be photographed with it if you don't mind, but you do not have to.'
The next pages are the voices and images we were given as a result. As always, we feel honored and privileged by the response that we have received."
- Tricia Jones, 2003
Miguel Adrover
Joe Casely-Hayford
Tracey Emin
Peace in my Garden and Docket sez Stoppit.
Sophia Kokosalaki
War is the real enemy.
Alexander McQueen
II faced.
Waris.
Shawn Mortensen
Pauline Takahashi with her mother's melted breakfast bowl from Hiroshima.
Carlo and Sanina Rivetti
Pacifists on show.
Dominique Renson
Silence kills. My voice against war. Cette peinture est ma voix, mon cri, ma résistance, contre la guerre, les massacres, les mutilations, de ce nouveaux siécle Américain.
Bob and Roberta Smith
Lies.
Jun Takahashi
Name: Yusuke 802
Occupation: Invisibleman
Age: 28+alpha
Dries Van Noten
Matthew Vriens