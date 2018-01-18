follow the gosha-affiliated paccbet skate team back to where russian skateboarding was born

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Since his debut collection in 2008, Gosha Rubchinskiy has changed the face of contemporary fashion, placing a lens over his post-Soviet reality to develop a picture of modern Russian youth. Over the last decade, Gosha's images, films, and designs have allowed outsiders to see a previously unseen world. In recent seasons, he has taken this proposition that bit further by inviting the fashion industry on a Russian trilogy — presenting shows in Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg — to see the reality of his world. While Gosha embraces a sense of homecoming for his eponymous line, PACCBET — a Russian skate brand he presents with close friend and muse Tolia Titaev — is exploring familiar territories to celebrate the launch of its collaborative project with Carhartt WIP.

“We were inspired by the emerging skateboarding scene on the Black Sea coast during the late 80s," Tolia explains over email. "That’s where Russian Skateboarding was born.” Following Gosha's lead, PACCBET is keen to journey through the country’s past to find a new beginning. After meeting through the Moscow skate scene almost a decade ago, both Gosha and Tolia have evolved side by side in an ever growing creative community that is reimagining what Russia can be.

“People would come and compete by the seaside and we wanted to convey this mood through our video with Carhartt WIP,” he adds. So, Tolia challenged a few of the best skaters he rides with — Felipe Bartolomé, Sasha Groshevoy, Jacob Sundell, Rémy Taveira — to bring it. “We skated and enjoyed beautiful places. You can take the funicular to go up the mountain where it’s -5 degrees and snowing and in the same day, go down to the city, skate and chill in the sun.” It sounds dreamy and Roger Gonzalez’s glitchy film captures it all. After Dover Street Market London Insta-teased a triptych of clips, we exclusively share the full film while revealing the first look at the PACCBET x Carhartt WIP collaborative pieces.

The 12-piece capsule collection builds on skateboarding’s beginnings in Russia. It references late 80s and early 90s style, while reworking a selection of WIP’s iconic workwear-inspired styles.

The collection will be released at Dover Street Market London and select Carhartt WIP retailers and Carhartt WIP stores on January 24, 2018.