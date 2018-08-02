riccardo tisci teases new peter saville-designed burberry branding

Image courtesy of Burberry.

A few week after Riccardo Tisci announced Burberry’s collaboration with Vivienne Westwood via his personal Instagram Stories, he has taken to his favored social media platform once more this morning, this time teasing an email exchange with the renowned British graphic designer Peter Saville and sharing new Burberry branding.

From the moment Tisci was announced as Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer back in March, we’ve been eagerly awaiting to see how this Taranto-born talent would approach his Burberry renovation. Would he apply the same sensual and subversive approach he used at Givenchy, build on Christopher Bailey’s 17-year resurrection, reinvention and revitalization or take us in a completely different direction? While we have to wait another month before we see his his first full collection for Burberry, the latest thread of Stories unveil the brand’s archive-inspired B logo and monogram. Looking beyond Bailey’s recent reign, it looks as though Tisci has immersed in the 162-year-old archive in order to make his mark on its exciting future.

“I was at the archive yesterday -- I have given the team a few references to share with you,” Tisci wrote in the screenshotted exchange with Saville, “some feel very contemporary, especially a logo from 1908 and a Thomas Burberry monogram. B is for beginning.

After his acclaimed re-working of the Calvin Klein logo with Raf Simons last year, it should come as no surprise that Saville was called upon for one of this year’s biggest visual language jobs. Put simply, he’s one of the most influential graphic designer of his generation who has created some of the most recognizable album covers of all time for Joy Division and New Order and his diverse client lists includes the likes of Yohji Yamamoto, Jil Sander, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Givenchy and now, Burberry.

Now that they’ve been revealed on @riccardotisci17 and the inner workings of the collaboration shared on @Burberry, the logo and monogram print are set to appear across all of Burberry’s channels and new advertising campaign too. Tisci’s new dawn is here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.