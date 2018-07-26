rediscover the electric romance of wing shya's photography
Wing Shya's photography is drenched in neon colours and alive with electric energy. For Throwback Thursday, we look back to his shoot for The Independent Issue, No. 222, August 2002.
by i-D Staff
|
Jul 26 2018, 1:59pm
Credits
Photography Wing Shya
Styling Kanako B Koga
Hair Sev Tsang at Hair Culture
Make-up Zing
Photographic assistance Kin and Kiu
Styling assistance Jean Marc Masala
Production Cathy Yu
Set design Man Lim Chung
Lighting Wong Chi Ming
Models Shu Qi and Daniel Wu