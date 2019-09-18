‘the devil wears prada’ musical is coming

Can you believe that 13 years have passed since Andi Sachs first stumbled into Miranda Priestly’s office, transforming from a dowdy and awkward wannabe journalist into the chic assistant to the fashion world’s most powerful figure? I don’t know about you, but The Devil Wears Prada, the fashion mag film based the 2003 book of the same name, remains one of the most ridiculously rewatchable movies of the 21st century so far.

How often do you find yourself quietly reciting “By all means, move at a glacial pace you know how that thrills me” behind a slowpoke in supermarket aisles, or contemplating how savage Miranda’s speech on the cerulean blue sweater is? Well, for those of you who’ve been waiting for a sequel to the film (a project that’s becoming increasingly more unlikely as the years go by), here’s something to quench your undying thirst: a musical version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is expected to debut on stage next summer.

The musical is set to premiere in Chicago first on 14th July, but with a starry team behind the scenes it’s bound to make its way to Broadway and the West End soon. It’s written by Paul Rudnick, who penned the screenplay for the iconique Sister Act, while the music for the show is being written by none other than the Rocketman himself, Elton John. Elton has a history of making musicals that become cultural juggernauts. Don’t forget he was the man behind the songs for The Lion King and Billy Elliott.

No casting announcements have been made either, so we’ll have to wait and see who will be filling Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep’s stylish boots.That being said, if Miranda isn’t played by this man, expect carnage.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.