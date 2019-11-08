stan or ban: this louis vuitton airpod case

We’ve seen some truly bizarre things in the history of Stan or Ban. i-D HQ are veterans of the absurd, the ridiculous, the strangely entrancing. We’ve examined the heeled flip-flop, we’ve obsessed over the platform Croc, we’ve seen it all. We have the thousand yard stare of Marlon Brando at the end of Apocalypse Now, and we’re scarred by the horror, the horror of it all.

Anyway, this all makes us uniquely qualified to introduce to you the latest uber-specific Louis Vuitton drop — this tiny little monogrammed pouch created specifically for your AirPods. The latest release comes after the house designed their own $995 version of AirPods back in January, as a necessary and not at all superfluous upgrade.

Released as part of a preview of LV's SS20 womenswear accessories collection, the monogrammed case only fits the original AirPods (because a monogrammed Louis Vuitton AirPods case wasn't specific enough), It’s the smallest item of the preview, but, it should be noted, not by much. The drop also features some seriously tiny wrist bags. The tiny little bracelet bags went swiftly viral last week, so we anticipate that this AirPod pouch will soon do the same.

But to cop or not to cop? On the one hand there’s something distinctly silly about the idea of imbuing such an inconsequential accessory with the air of maximalism and luxury that’s synonymous with that LV monogram pattern. And thanks to the nature of technology and that evil secret plan that someone at Apple has cooked up to destroy all of our current products whenever they release something new, this is hardly going to be a timeless purchase.

On the other hand, isn’t the very concept of AirPods inherently silly? Admit it, you’ve seen someone wearing them on the subway and scoffed. They’re 2019’s answer to the Beats by Dre explosion of the aughts, an audacious audio flex that’s left the humble headphone jack languishing in the dust. Let’s face it, if you’re going to the trouble of becoming a member of the AirPod cult then why not make your purchase as ostentatious as possible? And how better to do that than with a designer pouch case!

While more details about the pricing and drop date for the accessories hasn’t yet been released, we can already tell that hypebeasts are looking at their plain AirPods case in abject disgust in anticipation of eventually levelling up to this extremely boujie alternative.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.