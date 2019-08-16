instagram users can now report fake news

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Over the past few months, Instagram has experimented with removing likes, introducing anti-bullying features, and finding new ways to police their content. We may still be glued to our feeds, but the app appears to be taking steps to prevent misinformation on the social media platform. Starting today, Instagram will introduce another new feature that allows its users to fight “fake news” by reporting questionable content.

In order to do so, Instagram users simply click the three-dot menu at the top right of the post in question, select “it’s inappropriate,” and that it contains “false information.” The post will then be sent to a team of fact-checkers to investigate whether it’s indeed fake news. If it is, the post will be hidden from the explore and hashtags page. No need to fear being found out, as the user in question will never know that their post has been flagged.

Given that the spread of misinformation on social media has been a concern since the 2016 election, it’s reassuring to see apps taking action. Well done, Instagram.